Trump Discloses Over $1B In Earnings: 'Millions Of Dollars From Overseas' Concerning, Says Watchdog Spokesperson

On July 13, former President Donald Trump disclosed new details about his post-presidency earnings, which total approximately $1 billion, according to a revised financial filing.

What Happened: The revised financial filing provides specific dollar amounts for nearly a hundred sources of income, which sum to over $1.2 billion, The Washington Post reports.

This includes earnings from foreign ventures, speaking fees, and a Florida golf course. Trump also disclosed that his wife, Melania Trump, earned $1.2 million from speaking fees. The revised filing also revealed that Trump paid off an additional loan held by Deutsche Bank, a mortgage on his Doral, Fla., golf club valued at between $25 million and $50 million.

Why It Matters: Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social, which is set to merge with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC, received only $1.2 million in advertising revenue, significantly lower than Twitter and other competing social media platforms that former President Trump aimed to surpass, according to the report.

This comes after previous Benzinga reports on Trump’s tax returns and how he paid less in taxes than a household earning only $20,000 per year. The detailed disclosure of his post-presidency earnings is significant as it provides a clearer picture of his financial status, which has been a subject of controversy and speculation.

"When we have exact numbers, you get a much better look of seeing what his actual net worth is, and where potential conflicts of interest exist," said Jordan Libowitz, a spokesman for the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

"We haven't had a president making millions of dollars from overseas business before. These disclosures show exactly where money is pouring in, and that's something Americans need to know."

