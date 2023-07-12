Biden Challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. To Provide Congress Testimony On Federal Role In Censorship Next Week

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democratic presidential candidate, will provide testimony in a congressional hearing concerning the involvement of the federal government in nationwide censorship on Thursday, according to a report by The Hill.

What Happened: The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government has listed Kennedy Jr. as one of three witnesses set to testify.

The hearing will focus on the federal government’s role in censoring U.S. residents, the Biden administration’s lawsuit against Missouri over the state’s gun rights bills, and allegations of cooperation between major tech companies and government agencies to hinder free speech.

Kennedy Jr.’s testimony comes amid his 2024 presidential campaign, during which he has been frequently referred to as an ‘anti-vaccine activist’.

Why It Matters: Kennedy Jr. has declined to pledge support for Biden if defeated in the primary. He said, “My plan is to win this election, and I don’t have a plan B.”

Despite the controversy surrounding his views, Kennedy Jr. has managed to maintain a significant following since announcing his candidature in April.

Photo Source: Shutterstock.com

