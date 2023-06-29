Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declined to pledge his support for Joe Biden if the incumbent president wins the party's nomination in the 2024 primary.

What Happened: During the NewsNation town hall event, Kennedy said, "Of course, I'm not gonna do that," when the moderator Elizabeth Vargas asked whether he'd pledge to support whoever wins the Democratic nomination.

"So if you don't get the nomination, you won't support President Biden?" the moderator asked.

"I don't know what I'll do," Kennedy said. "Let's see what happens in this campaign. Let's see what – if people are living up to democratic values and having debates and having discussions and, you know, talking to each other, but I'm not going to bite."

"My plan is to win this election, and I don't have a plan B," the presidential hopeful said when asked if he'd support a candidate from another party.

Why It Matters: Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, a Bitcoin supporter, and a well-known anti-vaccine advocate, announced his bid for the 2024 White House race in April. RFK has developed a strong conviction that vaccines are unsafe, positioning himself as a prominent figure in the anti-vaccine movement.

According to a recent survey carried out by St. Anselm College, Biden enjoys substantial support among Democratic primary voters in the early-voting state, with 68% favoring him. In contrast, Kennedy is polling at 9%, while Williamson follows closely at 8%, reported The Hill.

