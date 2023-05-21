Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. To Accept Campaign Donations In Bitcoin, Outlines Plan For Crypto

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced that he will accept campaign donations in Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Speaking at the Bitcoin 2023 Conference in Miami on Friday, Kennedy said his campaign would be the first in American history to accept donations.

"Our campaign will be the first presidential campaign in history to accept Bitcoin donations through the Lightning Network. And today, we move one step closer to the future. Today we show the world the power, durability and flexibility of Bitcoin," he said.

He added that, as president, he would ensure that the public's right to hold and use Bitcoin is inviolable.

"First, I will defend the right of self-custody of Bitcoin and other digital assets. You should be able to own your private keys the same as you own the keys to your car or your wallet," he said.

Kennedy, the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and whose father also ran for the presidency, also said that, under his leadership, the government wouldn't impose a 30% tax on electricity, encouraging home-based Bitcoin mining.

"I don't think the government has the right to demand access to your Bitcoin key or… any of your passwords. To say otherwise is to cede essential territory to the surveillance state," he said.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $26,896, down by one percent in the last seven days.

Photo: Shutterstock