Donald Trump‘s personal valet Walt Nauta, on Thursday, entered a plea of not guilty at a federal courthouse in Miami.

What Happened: Nauta faces charges of helping the former U.S. president conceal classified documents that Trump took with him to his Mar-A-Lago residence upon his departure from the White House, Reuters reported.

Nauta’s plea was submitted by his attorney, Stan Woodward, and he was accompanied by his newly appointed local lawyer, Sasha Dadan.

This came after Trump entered his not-guilty plea last month.

The federal prosecutors have levied accusations against Nauta, asserting that he was involved in transporting boxes containing classified government materials at Mar-A-Lago for the former president. He is also accused of assisting in the concealment of these documents from federal authorities who sought their return.

Nauta faces six counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, false statements, and withholding and concealing documents. If convicted of the gravest charge, Nauta could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Nauta’s trial commencement date remains uncertain. Judge Aileen M. Cannon, the federal judge presiding over the case in Florida, tentatively scheduled a trial date for August.

According to Reuters, upon arriving at the courthouse, Nauta greeted reporters with a smile but refrained from making any statements. Similarly, when leaving the courthouse, both Nauta and his legal team chose not to engage with the reporters.

