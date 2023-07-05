Mike Pence Foresees US Troops Staring Down Russians: 'What's Going On In Ukraine Right Now Is…Evil'

On Tuesday, GOP presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence said there is a possibility that the United States might be compelled to deploy military troops to combat Russian forces if Ukraine cannot prevail in its conflict against Moscow.

What Happened: Pence, during an interview on radio’s Hugh Hewitt Show, said, “What’s going on in Ukraine right now is not just war, it’s evil.”

See Also: Russian Forces Choke On Their Own Banned Gas As Wind Plays Spoilsport On Ukraine Battlefield

The GOP presidential candidate has consistently voiced his support for Ukraine since the onset of the war. He also recently visited Ukraine unexpectedly, engaging in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and visiting locations within the country that Russian attacks have impacted. “I really left more resolved than ever that it is in our national interest to give the Ukrainian military the support they need to fight and to repel this Russian invasion,” Pence told Hewitt.

“I have no doubt that if Vladimir Putin overran Ukraine, it would not be too long, Hugh before the Russian military crossed a border where we would have to send our fighting men and women to fight against them,” he added.

See Also: Xi Jinping Said To Have Personally Warned Putin Against Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine: Expert Sees China-Russia Cracks Widening

Meanwhile, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed his army destroyed 2,500 pieces of Ukrainian equipment since the counteroffensive began on June 4. "Overall, neither of the enemy's goals in either direction has been met," said Shoigu, according to Aljazeera.

"This confirms the prowess of Russian warriors and the obviously inflated hopes for the acclaimed Western armaments."

Read Next: Zelenskyy’s Ukraine Accuses Ally Georgia Of Acting Under Russia’s Influence Over Imprisoned Former President: Report