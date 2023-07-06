Mike Pence Confronts Ex-President Supporters On Jan 6 Role During Iowa Campaign: 'Trump Was Wrong…'

On his recent campaign swing through Iowa, former Vice President Mike Pence was confronted by a resident angry over his role in certifying Joe Biden‘s victory in the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021, ABC News reports.

What Happened: The resident accused Pence of changing history and stated that if it wasn’t for Pence’s votes, Biden wouldn’t be in the White House.

Pence defended his actions, stating that the Constitution affords no authority to the vice president or anyone else to reject votes or return votes to the states.

He further clarified that no vice president in American history ever asserted the authority to overturn the results of an election. Pence also took the opportunity to reiterate that President Donald Trump was wrong about his authority on that day and is still wrong.

“No vice president in American history ever asserted the authority that you have been convinced that I had. And I will tell you, with all due respect, I said before — I said when I announced: President Trump was wrong about my authority that day and is still wrong,” he said.

Pence welcomed the opportunity to explain his actions on Jan. 6, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, overrode security and vandalized the building, sending Pence and other lawmakers into hiding.

He stated that his former running mate continues to hold the view that Pence had some authority that the Constitution had never given any vice president in history, and did not give him.

Why It Matters: This encounter highlights the persistent question looming over Pence’s White House bid: Could he campaign — and win — despite Trump supporters seeing him as the chief reason Trump is not currently in the White House?

Pence believes he can, stating that he thinks that the people in our movement, like most Americans, cherish our Constitution. He also emphasized that the next election has to be about the future and warned that if Republicans spend the next election talking about the past, they risk four more years of Democrats in the White House.

The Trump-era vice president’s stance on the Jan. 6 events has been consistent, as he has previously stated that Trump’s words on that day were reckless and endangered him, his family, and everyone at the Capitol building

