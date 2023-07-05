Xi Jinping Said To Have Personally Warned Putin Against Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine: Expert Sees China-Russia Cracks Widening

Xi Jinping personally cautioned Russian President Vladimir Putin against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, according to a media report.

What Happened: According to Western and Chinese officials, the Chinese leader, in a face-to-face message to Putin during the state visit to Moscow in March, warned against the use of nuclear weapons, which Russia has repeatedly threatened to use in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The sources revealed that subsequently, the Chinese officials have privately taken credit for persuading the Russian president to retreat from his implicit threats of deploying a nuclear weapon against Ukraine.

China has consistently expressed opposition to the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. However, some of Kyiv’s supporters have been skeptical about Beijing’s commitment to this stance, given Xi’s close relationship with Putin and a 12-point “peace plan” that closely aligns with Russian talking points.

Meanwhile, Xi’s warning has instilled hope among Ukrainian allies that Beijing is supporting its public rhetoric with concrete actions behind closed doors. They see this as a sign that China may be willing to impose consequences on its relationship with Russia if necessary, enough to dissuade Putin from using a nuclear weapon, the report added.

According to Shi Yinhong, professor of international relations at Beijing's Renmin University, "Russia has never and will never have China's approval for using nuclear weapons."

If Moscow used nuclear weapons against Kyiv, "China will further distance itself from Russia," he added.

