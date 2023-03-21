As the Chinese president concluded his state visit to Russia, Vladimir Putin said China's 12-point plan could be the basis for ending the war in Ukraine.

What Happened: After holding talks with Xi Jinping on Tuesday, the Russian leader said Moscow was ready to implement the plan with China but that the West and Kyiv were not yet ready.

Xi was on a two-day state visit to Russia to meet his "dear friend" Putin.

In a joint news conference, Putin said, “We believe that many of the provisions of the peace plan put forward by China are consonant with Russian approaches and can be taken as the basis for a peaceful settlement when they are ready for that in the West and in Kyiv.”

Putin added that Russia is yet to see such “readiness” from the other side.

Meanwhile, the two leaders, indirectly pointing toward the West, said to refrain from any steps that might push the Ukraine conflict into an “uncontrollable phase,” adding that there could be no winners in a nuclear war.

While Xi was expected to broker a peace deal with Putin, he mostly deepened ties with Russia during his visit and signed a series of documents on “strategic cooperation.” Xi’s visit was a major boost to Putin as the Russian president squared off against what he called a hostile West bent on inflicting a “strategic defeat” on Moscow.

Xi and Putin also called on Washington to stop “undermining global strategic security” and to cease developing a global missile defense system.

The U.S., while earlier criticized Xi's visit to Russia after the International Criminal Court issued warrants of arrest against Putin, said a ceasefire would now lock in Russian territorial gains and give the Kremlin's army more time to regroup.

