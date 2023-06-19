Putin's Tactical Nuclear War Threat Is 'Real,' Warns President Biden

In a significant development on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden warned that the threat of Russian President Vladimir Putin using tactical nuclear weapons is very real. These remarks underline the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Russia.

What Happened: In a recent interview, President Biden expressed serious concern over Russia’s potential use of nuclear weapons. “The threat of Putin deciding to use those [tactical nuclear weapons] is a real threat,” Biden told Reuters.

This declaration comes amid heightened global anxiety over the escalating conflict and military posturing by Russia.

Why It Matters: Biden’s alarming statement adds more weight to the already fraught situation between the two nations. Just recently, the U.S. was forced to deploy additional fighter jets to the Middle East in response to ‘unsafe and unprofessional’ behavior by the Russian military.

Efforts to stifle Russian military advances have also been seen with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging Chinese President Xi Jinping to rein in Chinese companies assisting Putin’s military operations in Ukraine.

The possibility of Putin resorting to nuclear weapons might indicate a sense of desperation in their military activities. Putin previously admitted to struggling with military deficiencies in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Moreover, concerns over increasing risks of nuclear warfare with the U.S. were raised by Putin’s envoy earlier this year.