XPeng, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday's Pre-Market Session

XPeng Inc. XPEV shares jumped 10.7% to $14.86 in pre-market trading after the company announced a significant increase in vehicle deliveries for June and the second quarter of 2023.

Lilium N.V. LILM shares gained 9.7% to $1.93 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Friday.

ACM Research, Inc. ACMR shares rose 8.5% to $14.19 in pre-market trading after Jefferies upgraded its rating from Underperform to Buy and raised the price target from $9 to $23.4.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS shares climbed 9.7% to $60.05 in pre-market trading. Private equity groups are exploring buying a majority stake in Fidelity National Information Services-owned Worldpay, the Financial Times reported.

Li Auto Inc. LI shares gained 6.3% to $37.31 in pre-market trading as the company reported 32,575 deliveries in June, representing a 150.1% year-over-year surge. The company's second-quarter deliveries jumped 201.6% year-over-year to 86,533.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA climbed 6.2% to $278.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported record deliveries numbers for the second quarter. The company's quarterly deliveries came in at 466,140 units, compared to the company-compiled estimate of 446,823 units and the FactSet-compiled estimate of 445,000 units.

NIO Inc. NIO gained 6.1% to $10.28 in pre-market trading as the company reported 10,707 deliveries in June, representing a 17.4% slump year-over-year. However, the figures were 74% higher versus the delivery numbers reported for May. For the second quarter, Nio delivered 23,520 vehicles.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA gained 2.3% to $85.30 in pre-market trading amid market expectations regarding improvement in U.S.-China relations, helping ease geopolitical tensions and tech rivalry.

