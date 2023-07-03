Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Greed' Zone After Nasdaq Records Best H1 Since 1983

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "Extreme Greed" zone on Friday.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite recording the best first half for since 1983. The S&P 500 gained 8.3% for the second quarter, recording gains for the third straight quarter and also notching its biggest quarterly surge since the fourth quarter of 2021.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares gained 3.6% on Friday, bringing its yearly gains to over 189%.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 285 points to 34,407.60 on Friday. The S&P 500 rose 1.23% at 4,450.38, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.45% at 13,787.92 during the session.

At a current reading of 80.0, the index remained in the "Extreme Greed" zone, versus a previous reading of 80.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

