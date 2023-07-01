ChatGPT Vs. Microsoft, Runway's Funding, and Tesla's Predictions: AI Developments This Week

The past week saw significant developments in the AI sector. OpenAI’s ChatGPT is set to compete with Microsoft, AI startup Runway raised $141 million in a funding round led by Google and Nvidia, and Microsoft’s AI Copilot update for Windows 11 began rolling out to testers. Meanwhile, a study revealed that people are more susceptible to the influence of AI-generated tweets, and a reexamination of Nikola Tesla’s writings revealed his prescient envisioning of AI.

AI Is Already Biting The Hands That Feed: ChatGPT To Compete With Microsoft. OpenAI, partially owned by Microsoft, is planning to evolve its ChatGPT into a “supersmart personal assistant for work,” which could potentially compete with Microsoft’s own AI initiatives. The proposed enhancement of ChatGPT could cause conflicts of interest with Microsoft, its investor, and cloud provider. Read the full article here.

This AI Startup Generates Videos With Text — And It Just Raised $141M Led By Google And Nvidia. Runway, an AI startup that helps content creators generate and tweak videos using text prompts and images, raised $141 million in a Series C funding round. The round was led by Google, Nvidia, Salesforce Ventures, and others. Read the full article here.

Microsoft’s Big AI Copilot Update For Windows 11 Is Now Rolling Out To Testers. Microsoft began rolling out its AI Copilot feature to Insiders in the Dev channel. The Copilot feature integrates Bing Chat and ChatGPT functionality in Windows, making it the first desktop operating system to natively integrate AI. Read the full article here.

Why We’re Falling For AI Wit More Than Human Charm: Elon Musk Weighs In. A study published in the Science Advances journal found that people are more susceptible to the influence of AI-generated tweets compared to those written by humans. Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in October 2022, agreed with this finding. Read the full article here.

Nikola Tesla Predicted The Rise AI Over 100 Years Ago With Scary Accuracy. A reexamination of Nikola Tesla’s writings revealed his prescient envisioning of AI. He predicted the emergence of autonomous machines capable of learning and adjusting their actions based on external influences. Read the full article here.