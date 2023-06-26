AI Is Already Biting The Hands That Feed: ChatGPT To Compete With Microsoft

OpenAI has plans for its ChatGPT chatbot that will reportedly rival Microsoft Corporation MSFT, which invested $10 billion in the company for a 49% stake.

CEO Sam Altman has privately spoke with investors about plans to evolve ChatGPT into a “supersmart personal assistant for work,” according to a Monday report in The Information. The revamped assistant would draft emails or documents, applying individual style and up-to-date business information.

The proposed enhancement of ChatGPT could cause conflicts of interests with Microsoft, its investor, and cloud provider. Microsoft, along with Salesforce and other OpenAI customers, also plans to incorporate OpenAI’s software to develop AI copilots for the workplace, The Information said.

Microsoft also provides exclusive computing power for OpenAI’s research, products and programming interfaces.

The Satya Nadella-led company in January announced a $10-billion investment in OpenAI as part of a funding round, valuing the startup at $29 billion. As part of the deal, Microsoft aimed to acquire 75% of OpenAI’s profits until the recovery of its investment, upon which it would retain a 49% stake.



Read also: CEO Sam Altman Says You Should Only Trust OpenAI If You Control It, Advocates For Balanced AI Regulation

After the return of Microsoft’s investment, a percentage of OpenAI LP’s profits would go to Microsoft up to a capped amount, with the surplus directed to the nonprofit body.

The unconventional structure has been a subject of concern for OpenAI’s early backers, including Elon Musk, who disagreed with Microsoft’s level of ownership and the potential implications for AI.

Though, Altman said at a recent Bloomberg Technology Summit that he and Microsoft are happy with the deal.



Read next: Musk Vs. Zuckerberg: ChatGPT Predicts The Winner Of A Billionaire UFC Showdown

Photo via Pixabay.