Microsoft's Big AI Copilot Update For Windows 11 Is Now Rolling Out To Testers

Microsoft Corp's MSFT next big update for Windows 11 with the AI Copilot assistant is now rolling out to testers, right on schedule. Microsoft announced the Windows Copilot assistant powered by Bing Chat and ChatGPT.

What Happened: Microsoft is rolling out the Windows Copilot feature to Insiders in the Dev channel. The Copilot feature integrates the Bing Chat and ChatGPT functionality in Windows, making it the first desktop operating system to natively integrate AI.

Announced at Build 2023 developer conference, Windows Copilot is an AI assistant. While it is like Google Assistant and Siri in some ways – it can take a screenshot, turn on ‘Do Not Disturb' mode, etc. – it also integrates smart AI features, thanks to ChatGPT.

"Windows is the first PC platform to provide centralized AI assistance for customers," said Panos Panay, Microsoft Chief Product Officer.

"Together, with Bing Chat and first and third-party plugins, you can focus on bringing your ideas to life, completing complex projects, and collaborating instead of spending energy finding, launching, and working across multiple applications," Panay added.

Windows Copilot Features: Windows Copilot can be launched from the taskbar on the latest version of Windows 11 in the ‘Dev Channel'.

Some of the things that you can ask Windows Copilot to do are:

Taking a screenshot.

Summarizing a webpage (based on the active tab in the Microsoft Edge browser).

Toggling ‘Do Not Disturb' mode.

Getting answers to queries, thanks to Bing Chat powered by ChatGPT.

Creating an image or writing a story.

Microsoft notes that some Copilot features like third-party plugin support are missing for now, but will be added in future updates.

