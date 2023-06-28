Robert Kennedy Jr. Affirms Support For Bitcoin, Promises to Safeguard Individuals' Rights If Elected As President

Robert Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday reiterated his support for Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: Kennedy in a Twitter post said that if he is elected as president, he would prioritize safeguarding individuals’ right to use and hold Bitcoin, hailing the cryptocurrency as a defense against "totalitarianism and manipulation of the money supply."

He added, "It points the way toward a future in which government institutions are more transparent and more democratic."

In an interview with the New York Post, Kennedy Jr. expressed his views on central banking digital currencies (CBDCs) and his support for Bitcoin.

He made it clear that if he had the authority, he would implement policies that promote the freedom of Americans to use Bitcoin.

Specifically, he mentioned his commitment to enabling individuals to manage their own Bitcoin wallets, nodes, and passwords, emphasizing the importance of allowing individuals to have full control over their cryptocurrency transactions.

"I will allow only the narrowest controls that are necessary to prevent money laundering," he told the New York Post.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, in an interview with the YouTube channel Breaking Points, Kennedy expressed his admiration for the passion and dedication of entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey towards democracy and free speech, saying, "I find Musk and Dorsey incredibly patriotic and committed to democracy."

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $30,266 down 0.17% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

