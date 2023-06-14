A new poll ranking revealed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) has a higher favorability rating than Donald Trump, Joe Biden and other presidential candidates.

What Happened: Kennedy, a Democratic presidential candidate, on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a new poll from The Economist and YouGov that "shows me ranking higher in favorability than other major 2024 candidates."

The poll findings revealed that Kennedy had a favorable rating among 49% of the respondents, resulting in the highest net favorability rating of 19 points. On the other hand, 30% of the respondents viewed him unfavorably.

Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump had the second-highest percentage of respondents viewing them favorably, with 44% expressing such views. However, Biden had a net favorability rating of minus 9, while Trump had a net favorability rating of minus 10.

The survey was conducted from June 10-13 and gathered responses from 1,500 U.S. adults.

Why It Matters: Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, a Bitcoin supporter, and a well-known anti-vaccine advocate, is vying for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2024 White House race.

Jack Dorsey, founder and former CEO of Twitter, also recently threw his support behind Kennedy, saying he is willing to explore controversial and forward-thinking topics and fearlessly delves into subjects that others might shy away from.

