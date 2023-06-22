'I Hunted Down Terrorists In Middle East:' Will Hurd Joins Trump, Pence And DeSantis In Crowded GOP Primary

Former U.S. Representative Will Hurd, a moderate Republican and critic of Donald Trump, has announced his candidacy for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination, adding to the growing list of contenders.

What Happened: Hurd, 45, posted about his candidacy in a video and a Twitter post, emphasizing unity, the economy, and equal opportunity for all Americans.

He did not hold back in his criticism of Trump, stating, “If we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump – he lost the House, the Senate and the White House – we all know Joe Biden will win again,” Reuters reports.

Hurd, a former undercover CIA officer, served on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee and was first elected to Congress in 2014. He did not run for re-election in his southern Texas border district in 2020, opting to pursue opportunities outside Congress.

Why It Matters: Hurd’s entry into the race adds another voice to the crowded Republican field aiming to unseat President Biden. His moderate stance and criticism of Trump could appeal to a segment of the Republican base that is wary of Trump’s influence on the party.

His candidacy comes at a time when the GOP primary race is heating up, with DeSantis gaining ground against Trump and Pence’s 2024 presidential campaign receiving a boost. However, Trump remains the front-runner, despite his support dipping below 50% in a key poll.

Hurd is the second Black candidate in the Republican race, joining U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina. He is also the latest long-shot candidate to join a group that includes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Governors Nikki Haley of South Carolina and Chris Christie of New Jersey.