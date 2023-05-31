Former President Donald Trump reiterated his bizarre claims that Russia would have never invaded Ukraine if he were the president, not Joe Biden.

What Happened: Trump took to his social media platform Truth Socials on Tuesday, saying that thousands of people who died because of Russia's war in Ukraine would have been "alive and well" today.

Trump said it is an undeniable fact and that "almost everyone," including President Biden's Democratic party, accepts.

"If I were president, the Russia/Ukraine catastrophe would never have happened. All of those tens of thousands of people who died would be alive and well today…And on this, almost everyone, including Democrats, agrees!" he wrote on his microblogging platform.

Why It Matters: The former U.S. leader has made similar claims repeatedly since the onset of the war. His earlier plan to ​​”get people in a room" and "knock heads" drew massive flak from critics.

Meanwhile, Trump is the front-running Republican candidate for the 2024 U.S. presidential election. As per a May Quinnipiac University poll, the 76-year-old Trump had 56% support from GOP voters, while his primary opponent Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, sits at 25% support among the same voters.

Yet in the overall election, Biden held a slight lead over Trump among registered voters, with 48% to 46%.

