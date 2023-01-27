Former U.S. President Donald Trump once again offered to negotiate to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

What Happened: Trump, in an all-caps post on Truth Social, said he could end Vladimir Putin's unprecedented war in Ukraine “within 24 hours.”

“If I were president, the Russia/Ukraine war would never have happened, but even now, if president, I would be able to negotiate an end to this horrible and rapidly escalating war within 24 hours,” wrote Trump.

“Such a tragic waste of human life!!!,” he added.

Since the onset of the war, Trump has repeatedly claimed that Russia would have never invaded Ukraine had he been the U.S. president instead of Joe Biden.

In a Truth Social post earlier, he also warned that the U.S. decision to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine could lead to “nukes” from Putin, adding that ending the war, which is now about to complete a year, would be “easy.”

“First come the tanks, then come the nukes,” Trump wrote, adding, “get this crazy war ended, now. So easy to do!”

Although Trump and his allies have argued that the U.S. and Ukraine should negotiate with Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia is not ready for peace talks. In an interview with Sky News, he said, "They don't want any talks, and this was the case before the invasion.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told the media that negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv were “now impossible since there are no conditions for them either de facto or de jure.”

