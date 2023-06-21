'Zuck My Tongue': Elon Musk Taunts Zuckerberg And Dalai Lama Over Twitter-like App

Twitter owner Elon Musk taunted Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and the 14th Dalai Lama for considering the launch of a Twitter-like app. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. META is currently building a text-based social media app to take on Twitter.

What Happened: Musk took a jibe at both Zuckerberg for roping in the Dalai Lama to help him launch Twitter rival "Project 92", reacting to a report by the Daily Mail.

Musk's tweet referenced a recent incident involving the Dalai Lama kissing a young boy and then asking him to "suck my tongue".

A previous report said that Meta is in talks with several A-list celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and the Dalai Lama to help it launch its Twitter rival. The app, also known internally as "Threads", has already been previewed by Meta's chief product officer, Chris Cox.

While the app would be standalone, social media consultant Matt Navarra said that it would be integrated with Instagram.

Not The First Time: This is not the first time Musk has taunted Zuckerberg for working on a Twitter rival.

In March, Musk taunted Zuckerberg and called him "copy cat". His successor and Twitter's current CEO, Linda Yaccarino, was more graceful and accepted the challenge from Meta.

