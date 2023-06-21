Tesla Quietly Launches New Tesla AI Twitter Account: Here's Its First Thread

A new Tesla Twitter account has emerged, sharing its first post on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the account and what the first post stated.

What Happened: Artificial intelligence continues to be a dominating topic for companies and investors. Among the biggest voices discussing artificial intelligence is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, who was a co-founder of OpenAI.

On Wednesday, one of the companies led by Musk shared its first social media post. The Twitter account of Tesla AI was launched in May 2023 but had been quiet until Wednesday.

The account, @Tesla_AI, which sports a gold check mark and Tesla badge icon, shared a thread Wednesday with more details on Tesla’s artificial intelligence efforts.

“Tesla is building the foundation models for autonomous robots. Our multi-modal neural networks are already in customer vehicles — these networks take in arbitrary modalities such as camera videos, maps, navigations, IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), GPS etc.,” the thread said.

The thread shared several video examples of what Tesla is doing in the fields of artificial intelligence and robotics.

“In addition, we’re building off state-of-the-art generative modeling techniques — enabling us to predict possible outcomes given past observations, in a jointly consistent manner across multiple camera views.”

The thread ended with a pitch to “join the Tesla AI team to build the future of robotics.”

The thread also contained a link to Tesla’s AI page, which highlighted the company's efforts in AI and robotics, including Tesla Bot, FSD Chip and Dojo Chip.

“We develop and deploy autonomy at scale in vehicles, robots and more. We believe that an approach based on advanced AI for vision and planning, supported by efficient use of interference hardware, is the only way to achieve a general solution for full self-driving, bid-pedal robotics and beyond,” the site stated.

Why It’s Important: Musk previously said he wants to introduce a “third horse” in the AI field dominated by Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL and Microsoft Corp MSFT.

In April, X.AI was launched as an AI effort from Musk.

Musk said the social media platform Twitter could be included in the efforts.

“I don’t want to jump the gun here on announcements, but OpenAI has a relationship with Microsoft that seems to work fairly well, It is possible that X.AI, Twitter and Tesla will have something similar.”

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood previously called Tesla the best AI investment, even greater than Nvidia Corporation NVDA, which has been cited as a leader and saw shares rally on strong demand.

The thread on Twitter and new focus on education about Tesla's AI efforts could increase the investment case of Tesla being more than an electric vehicle company.

The Twitter account for Tesla AI is gaining thousands of followers every hour, sitting at 6,946 at the time of writing. The account had less than 20 followers when the official Tesla account on Twitter started following Tesla AI earlier Wednesday.

The Tesla AI Twitter account follows 13 accounts, which are all Tesla accounts and employees, including Musk.

