Tesla's Elon Musk Flexes Amid Ongoing AI Revolution, Says 'It's Not Like We Didn't See It Coming'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Thursday responded to the achievements of his company on the artificial intelligence front on Twitter.

What Happened: “It's not like we didn't see it coming,” Musk said in response to a Twitter user listing the various achievements of the EV maker in artificial intelligence.

Tesla fabricates its own chips, hundreds of thousands of customers are paying for its full self-driving software and it is working on its humanoid bot, the user said.

“What Tesla is doing in AI is super exciting. They've been investing in this for a long time,” the user wrote. “That's actually what originally got me interested in Tesla is when I first tried Autopilot.”

The user added that the evolution has been ‘unbelievable.’

Why It Matters: At Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting earlier this month, Tesla showed off the progress of the Tesla Bot walking and completing basic tasks. Tesla is now training them for increasingly complex tasks. Tesla also added that its FSD Beta users have now collectively driven 190 million miles.

However, Musk has been vocal about his differences with the rapid developments in the field of AI. In March, more than 1000 tech experts, including Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn and Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp signed an "open letter" calling for an immediate pause in AI developments "more powerful" than OpenAI's GPT-4, until safety protocols for such designs are created, executed and evaluated by independent experts.

