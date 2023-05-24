Elon Musk Wants To Be The 'Third Horse' In Race For AI Supremacy Against Microsoft, Google

Elon Musk revealed his plans to introduce a formidable “third horse” to challenge the artificial intelligence dominance of tech giants like Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

What Happened: During The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, Musk expressed his intentions to establish a significant presence in the AI ecosystem by introducing a competitor to tech giants Google and Microsoft.

The tech billionaire hinted at the possibility of incorporating various parts of his corporate empire, including Twitter — which he acquired in October 2022 for $44 billion — in his ambitious AI venture.

When asked about X.AI – Musk’s new company and what the latest thing he is doing, the billionaire said, “I think there should be a significant third horse in the race.”

Without revealing much, Musk also suggested that Twitter could play a pivotal role in developing his AI business, potentially partnering with Tesla Inc. TSLA.

“I don’t want to jump the gun here on announcements, but OpenAI has a relationship with Microsoft that seems to work fairly well. It is possible that X.AI, Twitter and Tesla will have something similar.”

When asked about AI regulations, Musk reiterated his statements about having an oversight community formed of independent parties and leaders from the industry. He said the committee should have insights about what these companies are up to.

Musk also said that the U.S. and Europe have the “most advanced” AI at this point, but China is closely following behind. “China is close behind, certainly and has the resources to scale and to optimize.”

Why It’s Important: It was previously reported that Musk wanted to run OpenAI, the company he co-founded in 2015 and left in 2018 over some disagreements — by himself, but fellow co-founder Sam Altman and others turned down his proposal.

The tech mogul has also signed an “open letter” calling for an immediate pause in AI developments “more powerful” than OpenAI’s GPT-4. However, he is subsequently preparing to launch his own AI-powered chatbot called “TruthGPT.”

