Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy warned that the FBI would go after President Joe Biden next if they successfully proved the alleged mishandling of classified documents by Donald Trump in the Miami indictment.

What Happened: Ramaswamy on Monday tweeted a video of his interview with Fox News, saying, "If the Administrative state succeeds in bringing down Trump, they will then go after Biden for classified document breaches."

See Also: FBI Delayed Investigating Trump’s Role In Capitol Attack Amid Political Concerns: Report

"His puppet masters will no longer have a use for him & they can use it to justify what they did to Trump. The deep state will devour its own & then they'll trot out Michelle or Gavin or whoever their new puppet du jour happens to be," he added.

See Also: Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Case: Here's What Happens Next

Why It Matters: Last week, Trump pleaded not guilty to the 37-count indictment filed against him by the Justice Department about his handling of classified documents at his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida.

Although, the former president, on Monday, admitted to not handing over government records to federal officials due to his busy schedule. Trump argued he did not have time to sift through the boxes of documents that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) insisted he return.

See Also: Trump’s Joy? New York Prosecutor Shuts Down Tax Probe, Ex-President Says, ‘Honorable Thing To Do’

In January, the FBI spent more than 12 hours searching Biden’s Delaware residence and found classified items that date back to the president's time as a senator, while others were from his time as vice president.

According to Biden’s attorney, the FBI found no classified documents but took papers and notes from his time as vice president. Biden has been defiant about the issue and had earlier told the media that he has “no regrets” about how he and his team have handled the discovery and disclosure of the classified documents.

Read Next: Trump Willing To ‘Endanger' GOP For ‘Personal Advancement,' Says Former Ally