Justice Department Finds More Classified Documents At Biden's Home: Report

The U.S. Justice Department has found more classified documents during a search at President Joe Biden's Delaware home.

According to Biden's newly appointed lawyer Bob Bauer, the Justice Department took six classified documents, and some of Biden's notes, reports Reuters.

In a statement, Bauer said some of the classified documents and materials dated from Biden's tenure in the U.S. Senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009.

Biden offered access "to his home to allow DOJ to search the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and classified material," Bauer said in the statement.

The latest search was the first time federal law enforcement authorities have looked for government documents at Biden's private addresses.

Bauer said the president had sent his legal team and the White House Counsel's Office to oversee the search by the DOJ.

Earlier in January, the first batch of documents was found at Biden's former office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

Another batch of documents was found at his home in Delaware in December. The documents were identified in the garage of Biden's private residence in Delaware. The records date back to when Biden served as vice president to President Barack Obama.

The DOJ investigation comes months after a similar scandal marked the post-presidential career of former President Donald Trump.

Trump recently compared the documents found at Biden's house with those found at Trump's Palm Beach, Florida luxury club, Mar-a-Lago, in a post on Truth Social.