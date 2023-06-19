While Donald Trump's supporters accused the FBI of being politically motivated when they indicted Trump on 37 charges in Miami, a new report revealed that the federal agency initially delayed its investigation into the former president's role in Jan. 6 attack.

What Happened: The FBI, mindful of not wanting to appear partisan, delayed their investigation into Trump's role in the Capitol attack and the attempt to steal the 2020 presidential election, reported The Washington Post.

According to several sources familiar with the matter, high-ranking officials from the Justice Department and FBI regarded a plan to investigate Trump allies concerning the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as premature. They initially refrained from identifying the former U.S. leader as a target in their investigation.

The report added that Prosecutor J.P. Cooney advocated expanding the investigation to examine possible connections between attackers associated with Trump in February 2021. However, top officials, who considered it premature, were weary of political risks and deviating from standard protocols.

Why It Matters: Federal prosecutors are currently investigating Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack and several other cases. Last week, the former U.S. president made his first court appearance in Miami after becoming the first president in history to be indicted on federal charges.

Trump has maintained his innocence and accused President Joe Biden‘s administration of weaponizing the federal agencies against the GOP front-runner for the 2024 presidential election.

According to a recent survey conducted by Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, 59% of Republican voters indicated they would vote for Trump if the GOP primary were held today. At the same time, about 14% supported Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and 8% supported former Vice President Mike Pence.

