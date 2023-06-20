Trump Says He Didn't Hand Over Government Records...Due to Busy Schedule

On Monday, former President Donald Trump admitted to not handing over government records to federal officials due to his busy schedule, according to a report by Politico. Trump’s comments come in the wake of his indictment for mishandling classified documents during his presidency.

What Happened: During an interview with Fox News, Trump stated that he did not have time to sift through the boxes of documents that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) insisted he return.

These documents were intermingled with personal materials in containers stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Politico reports, Trump admitted that he did not comply with the federal government’s demands to hand over the documents.

Upon leaving office, Trump took numerous files and documents from his time as president. When it was discovered that some of the boxes Trump had taken included classified documents, NARA requested that the Justice Department look into the matter. This led to the FBI opening a criminal investigation and the DOJ issuing a subpoena for the records.

Why It Matters: This development adds to the growing concerns surrounding Trump’s handling of classified documents. Former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper has voiced concerns over the potential national security risks posed by the mishandling of classified documents.

Esper highlighted the potential dangers of classified documents falling into the wrong hands, outlining scenarios where such information could be exploited by foreign agents or used to develop countermeasures against the U.S. military.

Additionally, Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), chair of the House Intelligence Committee, expressed his inability to defend Trump’s behavior as outlined in the federal charges against him and his handling of classified documents. Turner expressed his concerns about the classified documents that federal authorities seized at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, calling it a “grave concern.”

Despite the indictment, Trump has continued to maintain his innocence and has turned the indictment news into a fundraising opportunity for his 2024 presidential campaign, raising over $6.6 million since the federal government indicted him, as reported by Benzinga.

However, the indictment has also sparked a debate within the Republican party. While some key GOP figures have defended Trump, others have expressed concern about the seriousness of the allegations, as reported by Benzinga.

Despite the controversy, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that Trump remains the preferred candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, as reported by Benzinga.

The outcome of Trump’s legal battles could have significant implications for the 2024 presidential race and the future of the Republican party.