Former President Donald Trump criticized the House Republicans who sided with Democrats in opposing the resolution to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

What Happened: Trump, on Friday, took to Truth Social to say that any Republican who opposed the censure resolution should be challenged in the primary for the GOP nomination in their next U.S. presidential election.

See Also: Elon Musk Asks ‘Who Should Be President In 2032’ — Piers Morgan Says…

“Any Republican voting against his CENSURE, or worse, should immediately be primaried. There are plenty of great candidates out there,” he said.

Last month, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) introduced the resolution, which was brought to the floor as a privileged resolution on Tuesday, necessitating action from the House. However, Democrats managed to pass a motion to table the resolution with the support of 20 Republicans, effectively halting its progress.

See Also: Former Trump Lawyer Turned Witness Against Ex-President Loses Bid For Early Release From Probation

“Anna Paulina Luna is a STAR,” Trump wrote on Friday, adding, “She never gives up, especially in holding total lowlifes like Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff responsible for their lies, deceit, deception, and actually putting our Country at great risk…”

See Also: Donald Trump Ahead Of Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence In GOP Primary Race Despite Indictment: Poll

Why It Matters: Schiff has faced significant criticism from several Republican party members for his prominent role as one of the leaders in the initial impeachment inquiry against Trump. At the time, Schiff held the position of chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. He also spearheaded the Democratic allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

See Also: Trump's Joy? New York Prosecutor Shuts Down Tax Probe, Ex-President Says, ‘Honorable Thing To Do'

In January, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) blocked Schiff from serving on the Intelligence Committee, accusing him of lying about Trump’s ties to Russia. The censure resolution included a nonbinding provision suggesting that if the House Ethics Committee found that Schiff “lied, made misrepresentations, and abused sensitive information,” he should be fined $16 million.

Read Also: Fox News Says Chyron Calling Biden ‘Wannabe Dictator’ Taken Down, Addressed — White House Reminds Network Of Dominion