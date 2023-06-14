A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

Heartland Express HTLD - P/E: 9.85 Costamare CMRE - P/E: 2.06 Greenland Technologies GTEC - P/E: 7.04 Resources Connection RGP - P/E: 9.03 HireRight Holdings HRT - P/E: 6.98

Heartland Express has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.16, which has decreased by 20.0% compared to Q4, which was 0.2. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.49%, which has increased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 0.48%.

Costamare's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.38, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.61. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.89%, which has decreased by 0.07% from last quarter's yield of 4.96%.

Most recently, Greenland Technologies reported earnings per share at $0.11, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $-0.08. This quarter, Resources Connection experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.59 in Q2 and is now $0.37. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.67%, which has increased by 0.35% from last quarter's yield of 3.32%.

This quarter, HireRight Holdings experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.34 in Q4 and is now $0.18.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.