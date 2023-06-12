Chinook Therapeutics, Oracle And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday's Pre-Market Session

- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. KDNY shares jumped 66.8% to $40.01 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Novartis AG.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV shares climbed 9.6% to $9.72 in pre-market trading. XPeng’s new SUV, the G6, received more than 25,000 orders 72 hours after pre-sale started, the CNEVPost reported.
- Braskem S.A. BAK rose 8.3% to $11.32 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Friday.
- Paramount Global PARAA gained 8.1% to $20.00 in pre-market trading.
- Olo Inc. OLO shares climbed 6.8% to $7.70 in pre-market trading.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC shares gained 6.6% to $5.50 in pre-market trading. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings shares gained around 8% on Friday after the company announced CEO Zou Tao purchased 2 million shares for HK$2.625 per share.
- Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR shares climbed 5.9% to $3.44 in pre-market trading. Archer Aviation CEO said European regulation is not good for business, Financial Times reported Sunday.
- Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX gained 5.6% to $10.03 in pre-market trading.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA shares gained 5.3% to $45.55 in pre-market trading. Intellia Therapeutics announced at EAACI, extended Phase 1 data reinforce potential of NTLA-2002 to be a functional cure for people living with hereditary angioedema.
- NIO Inc. NIO rose 4.3% to $8.06 in pre-market trading. Nio said it would cut prices on all its new models starting Monday. The announcement comes days after the company reported quarterly results below estimates.
- Oracle Corporation ORCL gained 3.5% to $113.65 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly results. Wolfe Research upgraded Oracle from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a $130 price target.
Now Read This: Market Volatility Increases; S&P 500 Rises To New 2023 Highs
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.