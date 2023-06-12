Chinook Therapeutics, Oracle And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. KDNY shares jumped 66.8% to $40.01 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Novartis AG.

XPeng Inc. XPEV shares climbed 9.6% to $9.72 in pre-market trading. XPeng's new SUV, the G6, received more than 25,000 orders 72 hours after pre-sale started, the CNEVPost reported.

Braskem S.A. BAK rose 8.3% to $11.32 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Friday.

Paramount Global PARAA gained 8.1% to $20.00 in pre-market trading.

Olo Inc. OLO shares climbed 6.8% to $7.70 in pre-market trading.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC shares gained 6.6% to $5.50 in pre-market trading. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings shares gained around 8% on Friday after the company announced CEO Zou Tao purchased 2 million shares for HK$2.625 per share.

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR shares climbed 5.9% to $3.44 in pre-market trading. Archer Aviation CEO said European regulation is not good for business, Financial Times reported Sunday.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX gained 5.6% to $10.03 in pre-market trading.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA shares gained 5.3% to $45.55 in pre-market trading. Intellia Therapeutics announced at EAACI, extended Phase 1 data reinforce potential of NTLA-2002 to be a functional cure for people living with hereditary angioedema.

NIO Inc. NIO rose 4.3% to $8.06 in pre-market trading. Nio said it would cut prices on all its new models starting Monday. The announcement comes days after the company reported quarterly results below estimates.

Oracle Corporation ORCL gained 3.5% to $113.65 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly results. Wolfe Research upgraded Oracle from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a $130 price target.

