Trump Still Can't Believe He Got Indicted In Mar-A-Lago Investigation: 'This Is Strictly Third World'

Donald Trump on Sunday said he still can't believe that federal prosecutors indicted the former president for his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

What Happened: Trump expressed his dismay on his social media platform after the former U.S. leader became the first president to be indicted on federal charges last week.

"Hard to believe that the leading candidate, by far, of the opposition party, got indicted. This is strictly Third World. MAGA!," he wrote on Truth Social.

Why It Matters: Trump on Friday said his legal team was told that he had been indicted in the Mar-A-Lago documents probe and is summoned to appear in the Miami federal court on Tuesday. The 37 charges pressed by the prosecutors include 31 counts of violating an Espionage Act statute that prohibits willful retention of national defense information.

The former president has continued to maintain his innocence and has called the indictment “a disgrace.”

Meanwhile, Jack Smith, the U.S. special counsel who has pursued criminal charges against Trump, has stressed that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Despite various legal challenges Trump is currently facing, the ex-president said he would not withdraw his name from the 2024 presidential race.

