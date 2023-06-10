Tesla CEO Elon Musk reiterated his opinion on Friday about former President Donald Trump‘s recent indictment in the Mar-A-Lago probe.

What Happened: Musk, while replying to American author Stephen King on Twitter, said, "No one is above the law," but all should be treated equally.

"Almost everyone would agree that no one is above the law, but it must be applied equally. Differential pursuit of justice undermines public faith in the system," Musk replied to King.

In his tweet, King said, "I've started to believe that Donald Trump may really go to jail. God knows he deserves to."

Why It Matters: Musk has previously raised concerns about the treatment of the former president by the justice system. Recently, on Thursday, he pointed out a disparity in the level of interest in investigating Trump compared to other politicians. “Very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be differential enforcement, or they will lose public trust,” he added.

Trump on Thursday became the first U.S. president to face federal charges for mishandling classified documents. He said his legal team had been told that the ex-president was indicted in the Mar-A-Lago documents probe and was summoned to appear in the Miami federal court on Tuesday.

Not just Musk, many Republicans also supported the former president and denounced the investigation, calling it politically charged.

