Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said Donald Trump and Joe Biden rematch in the 2024 U.S. presidential election is a "dream" for China and Russia.

What Happened: Bolton, on Friday, took to Twitter to berate the former president, who is running his presidential campaign despite being indicted recently by federal prosecutors in the Mar-A-Lago probe.

"I can assure you that the China/Russia axis and their associates want Trump to continue his mockery of a campaign despite more indictments. Our division is their gain. A weak and distracted American president is an opportunity they could never create for themselves. A Trump-Biden rematch is their dream," he tweeted.

Bolton's tweet was preceded by other tweets where the former advisor to Trump demanded that the ex-president cease his presidential campaign amid "Piling" Criminal Charges against him. In another tweet, he also demanded the Republican Party to "adopt a rule that no one under Federal or state criminal indictment is eligible to be nominated for POTUS."

Why It Matters: Amid the escalating competition for the Republican nomination, Bolton has been launching a barrage of accusations against the former president. The former Trump ally is also considering his own candidacy for the 2024 U.S. Presidential election as a Republican contender.

Trump was indicted in the Mar-A-Lago documents probe and is summoned to appear in the Miami federal court on Tuesday. Jack Smith, the U.S. special counsel who has pursued criminal charges against Trump, has stressed that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

