In a candid interview, Meta Platforms Inc.’s META CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his vision of how Large Language Models, or LLMs, like OpenAI’s chatGPT would revolutionize the business landscape, opening doors to unprecedented opportunities for small businesses and solopreneurs.

What Happened: The Meta CEO, on Thursday, spoke with AI researcher and podcast host Lex Fridman. During the interview, he touched upon several topics, including AI.

Zuckerberg expressed enthusiasm for the potential of LLMs like chatGPT to transform small businesses and solopreneurs.

He envisioned these models as revolutionary tools that could help businesses connect with customers, break barriers, and create new opportunities in an increasingly globalized marketplace.

Speaking about the developments so far, the Meta CEO said that with “LLaMA,” they adopted an open approach to AI development to attract top researchers worldwide and foster a collaborative environment.

It is pertinent to note here that while LLaMA was initially released in a limited open-source capacity for researchers, the model was leaked, leading to an unexpected open-source community that started building upon it.

While Zuckerberg emphasized the safe deployment of the technology, he also expressed excitement about the range of innovative projects emerging from this open-source community, enabling individuals to run LLMs on local devices and improving the efficiency of the models.

He stressed that, at the current stage, LLaMA and similar models are not considered superintelligent. Instead, they serve as powerful tools for researchers and developers, facilitating important advancements but remaining far from existential threats.

Recognizing the advantages of open-source software, the tech mogul argued that it tends to be more secure due to increased scrutiny from a larger community of experts.

Zuckerberg believes that for the development of AI to progress responsibly, openness and collaboration are essential. However, he also acknowledged that as AI models approach closer to superintelligence, the considerations and decision-making surrounding their release become more complex.

Why It’s Important: Strong regulations around AI developments are currently a hot topic. While tech moguls like Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak have long been arguing about unregulated AI developments being dangerous, now leaders like Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft Corp’s president Brad Smith have all voiced their support for appropriate measures.

