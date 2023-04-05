Meta Platforms, Inc. META is planning to commercialize its proprietary generative artificial intelligence this year, a company executive reportedly said.

The Facebook parent began its full-scale AI research in 2013 and is among the companies having the most studies published.

With over a decade of investment into AI and one of the leading research institutes in place, Meta is at the very forefront, said Andrew Bosworth, the company’s chief technology officer in an exclusive interview with Nikkei.

He also pointed out that quite several techniques that are in large language model development were pioneered by Meta teams, the report said.

“[I] expect we'll start seeing some of them [commercialization of the tech] this year. We just created a new team, the generative AI team, a couple of months ago; they are very busy,” he reportedly said.

He also noted CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Product Officer Chris Cox and himself are spending most of the time on this project, the report said.

The Meta executive also said Meta’s AI can improve an ad’s effectiveness partly by suggesting to the advertiser the tools to use to make it. AI also will let advertisers create multiple images that work for different audiences, helping to save on time and cost, he added.

Price action: Meta shares slipped 0.34% to $214 in premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

