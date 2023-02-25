Mark Zuckerberg Introduces LLaMA — Meta's Answer to ChatGPT

Meta Platform Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg has launched the AI platform LLaMA (Large Language Model Meta AI).

According to Meta’s website, LLaMA has been designed to help researchers advance their work in this subfield of AI with the help of a state-of-the-art foundational large language model.

It is designed to help scientists and engineers explore applications for AI, such as answering questions and summarizing documents.

Zuckerberg said the LLM technology could eventually solve math problems or conduct scientific research.

“LLMs have shown much promise in generating text, having conversations, summarizing written material, and more complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.

According to Meta, LLaMA will be different from other AI models available in the market in several ways.

It says the AI will come in several sizes, from 7 billion parameters to 65 billion parameters.

“Meta is committed to this open research model, and we’ll make our new model available to the AI research community,” Zuckerberg wrote in the post.

Also Read: Is Facebook's VR Division Failing? Losses Total $13.72 Billion In 2022

According to a report by Gizmodo, LLaMA has not been incorporated into any of Meta’s products or platforms, including Instagram and Facebook.

At this time, the company has nothing to share about a public preview or expanded public access, Gizmodo quoted Meta’s spokesperson saying.

Meta wrote on its platform that “there is still more research that needs to be done to address the risks of bias, toxic comments, and hallucinations in large language models. Like other models, LLaMA shares these challenges.”

Meta’s LLaMA will stiffly compete with OpenAI’s conversational AI ChatGPT, Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT Bing Chat, and Alphabet Inc’s GOOG newest language model for dialogue application Bard.

Read Next: Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse

Photo: Courtesy of Anthony Quintano on flickr