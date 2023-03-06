Meta Platforms Inc META says it will not stop releasing artificial intelligence tools to researchers even though there are claims on online message boards that its large language model was leaked.

What Happened: The Mark Zuckerberg-led company said, “While the model is not accessible to all, and some have tried to circumvent the approval process, we believe the current release strategy allows us to balance responsibility and openness,” reported Reuters.

In February, the Facebook and Instagram operator introduced LLaMA, or Large Language Model Meta AI. Zuckerberg said at the time that the technology could eventually solve math problems or conduct scientific research.

Why It Matters: Zuckerberg said when LLaMA was introduced that the Meta was “committed to this open research model.”

Meta’s rivals, such as OpenAI, which runs ChatGPT, have kept their technology secret and charge software developers to access it, noted Reuters.

The social media giant’s research arm shares most of its work openly but there is reportedly potential for abuse when it comes to such AI technology.

Price Action: On Monday, Meta shares closed 0.2% lower at $184.90 in the regular session and rose 0.7% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

