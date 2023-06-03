Twitter's Head of Trust and Safety, Ella Irwin, finally broke her silence on the controversial circumstances surrounding her departure from Elon Musk‘s company.

What Happened: In a recent tweet, Irwin addressed speculations surrounding her departure from the company, acknowledging that there have been numerous questions about whether she was fired or chose to quit.

She initially indicated that there would be a long thread but later playfully dismissed the same and confirmed that she had indeed resigned from her position.

Despite her departure, Irwin expressed gratitude and concluded the tweet by offering support to former colleagues at Twitter.

Notably, there was no mention of Musk in Irwin’s tweets.

Naturally, the internet loved her take on rumors that appeared to blame Musk for her departure. Here’s how the internet reacted: