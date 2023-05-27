A Twitter exchange between Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk caught attention as the tech moguls exchanged views on America’s “problem” and the role played by social media companies.

What Happened: On Saturday, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Dorsey took to the microblogging site and tweeted, “America has a problem.” The tech mogul now backing Twitter-rival Bluesky, did not provide any more information and left people wondering what “problem” he was hinting at.

Attempting to answer Dorsey’s open-ended tweet, Musk asked him if it was “Too many social media companies?”

Well, that certainly could be one option and netizens agree.

Tweeps also suspect that Musk was throwing shade at Dorsey because he is now backing Bluesky — the app being hailed as a possible Twitter alternative.

The Bluesky project was originally incubated within the microblogging site in 2019 — long before Musk acquired the company for $44 billion. It is now a public benefit company and, according to Dorsey, “an open decentralized standard for social media.”

Why It’s Important: Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms Inc. META also plans to launch a Twitter alternative named “Barcelona” in the Summer of 2023. Musk’s successor and new Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has already accepted the challenge by the Instagram parent for social media supremacy.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Twitter could witness a user decline in 2023 and this outward flow would primarily redirect toward Reddit and Microsoft Corp’s MSFT LinkedIn.

Last year, between October and November, another Twitter alternative, Mastodon’s monthly active users, grew from 300,000 to 2.5 million. A massive credit for this growth was given to Twitter’s new leadership, failing to convince users to stay.

However, Mastodon proved too complicated for mainstream users and the massive influx of interest soon fizzled.

