Twitter Not Really Safe Under Elon Musk, Says Former Exec: 'If It Starts Being Ruled By Dictatorial Edict…'

Yoel Roth, Twitter's former head of trust and safety, says that with Elon Musk at the helm, the platform is being ruled by "dictatorial edict rather than by policy."

What Happened: On Tuesday, Roth gave the first interview since resigning from Twitter at the Knight Foundation conference. He came with a warning regarding the microblogging site's safety and its new leadership, reported Reuters.

According to Roth, before Musk assumed his leadership role at Twitter, about 2,200 employees globally worked directly on content moderation. However, the platform no longer has enough people for safety work.

See Also: Elon Musk Is A Risk To Twitter, Causing His Privacy And Security Teams To Quit

He stated, with Musk spearheading the team, content decisions became unilateral — a significant reason behind Roth's resignation.

"One of my limits was if Twitter starts being ruled by dictatorial edict rather than by policy ... there's no longer a need for me in my role, doing what I do," he said.

Why It's Important: The revamped Twitter Blue subscription, which allows users to gain a Blue verification badge by paying an $8 monthly premium, was launched despite warnings from the trust and safety team, said Roth.

The launch was halted after the microblogging site became a hotbed for misinformation and verified but fake accounts.

Roth was a part of the team that decided to suspend former President Donald Trump from Twitter permanently, the report noted. Trump's account was reinstated after Musk conducted a poll.

Read Next: Post Elon Musk's Takeover, Cyber Specialists Flag Twitter's Misinformation Concerns On US Midterm Eve