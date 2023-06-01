The head of trust and safety at Elon Musk's Twitter, Ella Irwin, has stepped down from her position after just seven months.

What Happened: Irwin on Thursday told The Wall Street Journal that she has resigned from the social media company. However, she declined to comment on the reasons for her decision to depart from Twitter within a short period of time.

The role of head of trust and safety has seen its second departure since the billionaire bought Twitter last year for $44 billion. Irwin assumed the position of overseeing user content and safety policies after Yoel Roth, who previously held the role, left the company in November.

Twitter's largely destaffed press office responded to Benzinga’s comment request with a poop emoji.

Why It Matters: Since Musk's takeover, the microblogging platform has faced mounting criticism for its perceived lack of effective safeguards against harmful content. Irwin's departure comes at a challenging time for Twitter as it grapples with retaining advertisers who are wary of appearing next to unsuitable content on the platform.

At Twitter, Irwin had taken on a high-profile and often scrutinized role of handling content-moderation issues. She had previously defended the social media giant under its new owner. In an interview in December with the publication, she said Musk had told her team to give priority to safety and not worry about hurting user numbers.

