Donald Trump’s lawyers reportedly have been unable to locate the classified document that the former president was recorded discussing removing from the White House.

What Happened: According to two CNN sources, the ex-president's attorneys handed over materials to the FBI in March in response to a subpoena regarding the document Trump had discussed. However, they were unable to locate the actual document itself.

See Also: Once A Trump Ally, Larry Elder Questions Ex-President’s Appeal To Swing Voters: ‘Biden May Beat Him Again’

The development came merely days after ​​a report revealed that federal prosecutors had Trump on tape saying that he had kept a classified Pentagon document about a potential U.S. attack on Iran. Prosecutors have issued subpoenas seeking "any and all" documents and materials related to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and Iran, including maps and invasion plans, sources revealed.

They have also sent a similar subpoena to another individual who was present at the meeting in Bedminster.

See Also: Trump Vs Biden 2024 Showdown Would Be ‘Rematch from Hell,' Former GOP Representative Warns

Meanwhile, during a town hall event with Fox News in Iowa on Thursday, the former president dismissed reports suggesting that the Department of Justice possessed the recording. "I don't know anything about it. All I know is this: Everything I did was right," he said.

Why It Matters: Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents is among several cases under investigation by the DOJ and special counsel Jack Smith.

Despite several pieces of evidence pointing otherwise, Trump continues to assert his innocence in the case of the document, as he has done in all other legal disputes, including the cases involving adult film star Stormy Daniels and writer E. Jean Carroll.

He also contends that he had the authority to possess the documents at his residence since he had declassified them prior to his departure from the White House.

Read Next: Oops! Donald Trump Jr. Accidentally Roasts His Father Instead Of DeSantis: ‘Has The Charisma Of A Mortician'