E. Jean Carroll, who was awarded $5 million in a rape defamation trial by a Manhattan jury on Tuesday against Donald Trump, said that the verdict is a victory for “every woman who suffered because she was not believed."

What Happened: Carroll, a former columnist for Elle magazine, said she had filed the lawsuit against the former president and a 2024 Republican presidential candidate to "clear my name and to get my life back," reported The Hill.

"Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed."

Roberta Kaplan, the attorney for Carroll, released a statement that said that "no one" is above the law.

"We hope and believe today's verdict will be an important step in tearing that wall down. E. Jean Carroll has never wavered in her strength, courage, and determination to seek justice," reported The Hill.

Why It Matters: Trump was found liable for sexual assault by the jury and ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages for battering and defaming her.

Carroll had accused Trump of raping her in a Manhattan departmental store's dressing room in the mid-1990s. The former president was found liable for sexual assault and not rape by the jury.

Trump decried the verdict as "very unfair" and also lamented the choice of jurisdiction in a post on social media Tuesday.

Trump pled not guilty to 34 felony charges last month after he was arrested in another case centered around falsifying business records.

Read Next: What Joe Rogan, Elon Musk Have In Common: They Don’t Want Another President Trump