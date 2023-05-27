Conservative radio host Larry Elder, a former ally of Donald Trump, criticized the ex-president’s ability to appeal to swing voters in the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: Elder, who entered the already crowded list of GOP contenders for the White House run last month, said in an interview with Fox News that he supports what Trump did as president, and so do other Republicans, but they are "rightfully" concerned that ex-president cannot win over swing voters.

"They're very concerned, and I think rightfully so, that a sufficient number of swing voters, especially suburban women, would not vote for the man if he walked on water," Elder said, reported The Hill.

"In fact, if he did… they'd say he cannot swim."

"If you've lost friends because of Donald Trump — and I've lost three friends I've known for almost 40 years, two of whom I practiced law with — if you no longer can talk to coworkers at work because of Donald Trump, if you have strained relations with your family members because of Donald Trump, I submit to you, Trey: Houston we've got a problem," he told "Fox News Tonight" guest host Trey Gowdy, who is a former GOP congressman from South Carolina.

Elder praised Trump for successfully "implementing Republican policies" but added that if a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden happens, he fears that "Biden may beat him again."

"You need a vehicle to push those policies, and I'm that vehicle," he said.

Meanwhile, as per the poll average from RealClearPolitics, Elder is currently polling at less than 1%, ranking below several other Republican candidates, including Asa Hutchinson, Chris Christie, Glenn Youngkin, Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy.

