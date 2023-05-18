New details uncovered by the special counsel’s investigation into former President Donald Trump‘s handling of classified documents have heightened the anticipation of a grave political moment.

What Happened: The National Archives and Records Administration has notified Trump that it is preparing to deliver 16 records to special counsel Jack Smith, according to multiple sources, reported by CNN.

These records reportedly demonstrate that Trump and his key advisors were aware of the proper procedure for declassifying documents during his tenure at the White House.

"The 16 records in question all reflect communications involving close presidential advisers, some of them directed to you personally, concerning whether, why, and how you should declassify certain classified records," acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall wrote to Trump in a May 16 letter obtained by the publication.

According to a source familiar with recent testimony provided to the grand jury by former top Trump officials, the records could shed light on Trump’s intentions and whether he knowingly ignored the protocols.

Why It Matters: The former president is under scrutiny for purportedly mishandling confidential materials that were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago estate last year in August. Trump and his allies have repeatedly asserted that any specific declassification process did not bind the former U.S. leader during his presidency.

Recent statements from Trump himself have reignited the debate. During a CNN town hall meeting last week, Trump reiterated his belief that by simply removing the classified documents from the White House, he had declassified them. "And, by the way, they become automatically declassified when I took them," Trump said.

