Former President Donald Trump reacted to Joe Biden tumbling and falling onstage at Thursday's Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.

What Happened: Trump, who was campaigning in Iowa, told a crowd of voters that "I hope he wasn't hurt" before he started comparing it to his own commencement appearance in 2020 at the West Point military academy, where the ex-president was forced to slow down to an almost comic degree while exiting the stage.

“He actually fell down? Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt,” Trump said.

“The whole thing is crazy. You’ve got to be careful about that…even if you have to tiptoe down the ramp.”

“That’s a bad place to fall… that’s not inspiring,” he added in an apparent quip.

According to the White House, Biden tripped over a sandbag but was not injured. Earlier in the day, the incumbent president had delivered the commencement address at the Air Force Academy.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Biden tumbled at a public event. Nearly two years ago, he stumbled on the steps while boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews. Recently at G7 Summit in Japan, he was captured nearly tripping down a set of stairs but caught himself.

The recent events have sparked concerns among voters and Democrats about Biden's re-election bid. Last month, former First Lady Hillary Clinton reacted to Biden tumbling at the G7 event by saying, “It’s a concern for anyone.”

“But his age is an issue, and people have every right to consider it,” she added.

Recent polls have also shown that Biden’s age is a matter of overwhelming concern for voters – and one his Republican opponent will weaponize in the upcoming elections.

