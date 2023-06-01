Donald Trump reportedly said during a campaign event in Iowa on Thursday that Republicans don't know what "woke" means.

What Happened: While answering questions at the event, he said, "I don't like the term ‘woke.'"

The former president said, "Because I hear the term ‘woke woke woke' — it's just a term they use, half the people can't define it, they don't know what it is."

Trump then went on to talk about an imaginary girl's basketball team that he would coach which would be the "greatest team."

"I'd say ‘Lebron [James], would you like to become a woman?' And I would go to another four or five guys and say we will be undefeated for many, many years.' I will go down as the greatest coach in history."

Why It Matters: Trump's rival candidate in the 2024 presidential elections, Ron DeSantis, has time and again criticized woke culture.

In March, DeSantis blamed the culture for the collapse of the Silicon Valley bank, commenting on reports of several woke programs that the failed institution ran.

The Florida governor also hit out at Disney for opposing his Parental Rights Education Act, which is commonly referred to as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

A recent poll indicated that Trump has a 43-point lead over DeSantis. However, another poll also suggests that Disney is unpopular among early state Republicans and this could be boosting DeSantis' popularity.

