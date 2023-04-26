After Joe Biden announced his re-election bid, the Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said the President is being used as a “puppet” by a “managerial class” in the White House.

What Happened: Ramaswamy, during an interview with Fox News published on Tuesday, said Biden has become a vehicle for other institutions of the U.S. to assert power through the executive branch.

“It’s a myth that Joe Biden is actually running for president. He’s not,” said Ramaswamy.

See Also: Joe Biden Endorsed By Bernie Sanders For Presidential Run: ‘Last Thing This Country Needs Is A Donald Trump…’

“It’s just the managerial class using Joe Biden as a front to advance its own agenda. To them, Biden’s cognitive impairment isn’t a bug. It’s a feature," he added.

The potential GOP Presidential Candidate also called Biden’s re-election campaign “elder abuse” and compared the president to a “hollowed-out husk.”

“The administrative state more effectively controls its puppets when they are hollowed-out husks of themselves. The fact that it’s elder abuse is just a cost of doing business for Biden’s handlers. It’s revealing that the DNC refuses to host primary debates this year; they’re spitting in the face of their grassroots base,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old entrepreneur who announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican Party presidential nomination earlier this year, on Monday said former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson would make a “good addition” to the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Recent polling showed that nearly half of those surveyed by NBC News attributed Biden's age as the reason why he should not run again.

Read Next: Ron DeSantis Weighs In On Presidential Bid, Foresees Change In Poll Standings Against Donald Trump