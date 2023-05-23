Former First Lady Hillary Clinton said Joe Biden has a "good record" as president but "people still have the right to consider" his age for re-election.

Why It Matters: Clinton, who was defeated by Donald Trump in 2016, during an appearance at the Financial Times Weekend Festival in Washington, said she supports Biden's re-election bid for the White House, "but his age is an issue," reported The Hill.

Clinton was responding to a question about Biden’s stumble while descending the stairs at the G7 summit in Hiroshima. "Well, I mean, it's a concern for anyone. And we've had presidents who've fallen before who are a lot younger, and people didn't go into heart palpitations."

"But his age is an issue. And people have every right to consider it," Clinton added.

The former secretary of state said the incumbent president is determined to run for another term in office and that he has a "good record." “He has a good record that three years ago people would not have predicted would have gotten done."

Why It Matters: President Biden announced his campaign for the 2024 U.S. presidential election last month in a low-key launch. Recent polls have shown that Biden’s age is a matter of overwhelming concern for voters – and one his Republican opponent will weaponize in the upcoming elections. Nearly half of those surveyed by NBC News last month attributed Biden’s age as the reason why he should not run again.

His opponents have also questioned his election bid, with potential Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy saying that the president was being used as a "puppet" by a "managerial class" in the White House.

